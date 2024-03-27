Harrington Investments INC Acquires New Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

