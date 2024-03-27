Harrington Investments INC Buys New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.