Harrington Investments INC Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

