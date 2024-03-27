Harrington Investments INC Has $1.68 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.