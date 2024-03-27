Harrington Investments INC Has $559,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Target were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 50,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 287,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

