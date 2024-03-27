Harrington Investments INC Has $705,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $397.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.63 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

