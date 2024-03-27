Harrington Investments INC Raises Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Graham by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Down 0.6 %

Graham stock opened at $740.27 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $551.36 and a one year high of $749.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $720.41 and a 200 day moving average of $658.53.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.