Harrington Investments INC Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,139,000 after purchasing an additional 522,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $232.65 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

