Harrow Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Harrow Health in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Harrow Health

In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 356,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

