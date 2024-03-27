Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 220,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 150,496 shares.The stock last traded at $33.72 and had previously closed at $33.64.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

