Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $70,210.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,210.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $296,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $426,846. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

