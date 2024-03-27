HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLYC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

