HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLYC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GLYC
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GlycoMimetics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What are earnings reports?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.