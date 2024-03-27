HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 422.19% from the company’s current price.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 22.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 359,050 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

