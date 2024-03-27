HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

HCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

HCI stock opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.70.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

