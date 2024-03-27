Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 413 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 555.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $610.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.54 and a 200 day moving average of $487.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

