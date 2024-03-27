Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,103 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 11.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $89,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.67 and its 200 day moving average is $214.49.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.