Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.