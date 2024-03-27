Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average is $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.17 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

