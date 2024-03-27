Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

