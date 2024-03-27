Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $20.91 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 719,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 684,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 103,186 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 443,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 514.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 677,826 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 302,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.