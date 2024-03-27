Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,107,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 210,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,305,468 shares of company stock worth $20,813,510. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

