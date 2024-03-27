Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,897,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.