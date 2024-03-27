Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $224.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

