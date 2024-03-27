Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

