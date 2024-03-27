Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $114.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00077852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00027894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.82579 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11719664 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $170,590,327.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

