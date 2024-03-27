Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.25

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.25 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 10208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Herc

Herc Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.