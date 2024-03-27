Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.1 %

KNX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. 792,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,550. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

