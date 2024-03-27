Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 640 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,737. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

