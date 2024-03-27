Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 830 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.27. 437,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -90.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

