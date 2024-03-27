Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 646,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.