Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 48,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 70,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,772,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.03. The company had a trading volume of 358,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.11.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

