Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,285,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,391. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $705.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

