Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,362 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $81,603,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 543.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,909,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 1,921,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,325. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

