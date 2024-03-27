Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,313 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.