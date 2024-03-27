Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

VLO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 808,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,268. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

