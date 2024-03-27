Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.67. 26,628,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,774,305. The company has a market capitalization of $284.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

