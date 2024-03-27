Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $155.46. 1,306,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,682,697. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $288.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

