Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.03. 442,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.93. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.64 and a 12 month high of $215.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.78.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

