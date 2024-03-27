Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Stock Performance
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.