Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of HOC traded up GBX 7.10 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126.60 ($1.60). 756,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,761. The company has a market capitalization of £651.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 126.60 ($1.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

