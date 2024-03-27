Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $76.17 on Friday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

