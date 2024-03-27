Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

