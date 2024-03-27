Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Honda Motor by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 196,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

