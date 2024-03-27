Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

