Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hooker Furnishings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.