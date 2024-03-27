Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE HMN traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $36.65. 42,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Horace Mann Educators

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.