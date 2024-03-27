H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 129.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

