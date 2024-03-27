HT Partners LLC Has $46.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HT Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 18.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 61,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,953,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,633,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,671,255. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

