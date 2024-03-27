HT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,864. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

