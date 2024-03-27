HT Partners LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,074. The firm has a market cap of $364.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.14 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

