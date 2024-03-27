HT Partners LLC Sells 824,967 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,967 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 150,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 65,522 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 3,259,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,264. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

