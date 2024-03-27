Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 8,140 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 2.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 745,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

